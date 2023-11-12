When Parris Campbell hits the gridiron for the New York Giants in their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell's stat line this campaign shows 18 catches for 100 yards. He averages 12.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Having played six games this season, Campbell has not had a TD reception.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.