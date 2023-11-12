When the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Randall Cobb get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cobb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has three catches on 12 targets for 20 yards, with an average of 3.3 yards per game.

Cobb, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

Rep Randall Cobb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.