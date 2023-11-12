The New York Rangers' (10-2-1) injury report has four players listed heading into a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonathan Quick G Questionable Upper Body Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Columbus gives up 3.5 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 30th in the league.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-300) Blue Jackets (+230) 6.5

