Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 12
The New York Rangers' (10-2-1) injury report has four players listed heading into a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Quick
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Columbus gives up 3.5 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -11, they are 30th in the league.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+230)
|6.5
