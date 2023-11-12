How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (10-2-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) -- who've lost four straight -- on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Blue Jackets go head to head.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Rangers
|5-3 CBJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 27 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|13
|8
|14
|22
|7
|2
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|13
|9
|3
|12
|7
|4
|29.4%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|13
|4
|6
|10
|5
|8
|62.9%
|Mika Zibanejad
|13
|2
|8
|10
|7
|5
|51.9%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.5 goals per game (49 in total), 22nd in the league.
- With 38 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|14
|0
|9
|9
|8
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|14
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|57.6%
|Jack Roslovic
|13
|2
|6
|8
|6
|11
|25%
|Adam Fantilli
|14
|3
|5
|8
|4
|8
|40.8%
|Kirill Marchenko
|12
|3
|5
|8
|2
|6
|33.3%
