The New York Rangers (10-2-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) -- who've lost four straight -- on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Blue Jackets go head to head.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 5-3 CBJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 27 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 13 8 14 22 7 2 0% Chris Kreider 13 9 3 12 7 4 29.4% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Vincent Trocheck 13 4 6 10 5 8 62.9% Mika Zibanejad 13 2 8 10 7 5 51.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.5 goals per game (49 in total), 22nd in the league.

With 38 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players