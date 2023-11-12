The New York Rangers (10-2-1) are lopsided favorites on their home ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) on Sunday, November 12. The Rangers are -300 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+230) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

In four games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Rangers are 10-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Blue Jackets have four wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

New York is yet to play with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of +230 or longer once this season.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 3-7-0 5.9 3.30 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.30 2.00 12 37.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.5 2.90 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.90 3.30 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 8-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

