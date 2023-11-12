The New York Rangers (10-2-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3, losers of four in a row) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup on Sunday, November 12 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 8-1-1 while scoring 33 goals against 20 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 12 goals (37.5%).

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-300)

Rangers (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 10-2-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they lost.

New York has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 10 games (8-1-1, 17 points).

In the eight games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-2-0 to register 12 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 6-1-0 (12 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 4-1-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 13th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.71 24th 2nd 2.08 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 29th 27.5 Shots 30.6 17th 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 2nd 35.71% Power Play % 13.33% 25th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 88.37% 3rd

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

