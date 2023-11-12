When the New York Rangers play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Chris Kreider and Boone Jenner should be among the top players to watch.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (22 points), via registered eight goals and 14 assists.

Kreider has picked up 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Adam Fox has scored three goals and added eight assists in 10 games for New York.

Jonathan Quick's record is 3-0-1. He has given up eight goals (1.77 goals against average) and recorded 117 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with nine points this season, as he has recorded zero goals and nine assists in 14 games.

Columbus' Jenner has posted nine total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and two assists.

This season, Columbus' Adam Fantilli has eight points, courtesy of three goals (third on team) and five assists (fourth).

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-4-1 on the season, allowing 20 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collecting 189 saves with a .904% save percentage (32nd in the league).

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 3rd 2.08 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 29th 27.5 Shots 31.2 15th 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 25th 2nd 35.71% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

