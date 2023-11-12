The New York Rangers (10-2-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3, losers of four straight) at Madison Square Garden. The game on Sunday, November 12 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-300) Blue Jackets (+230) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 10-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 13 games this season.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 43 (17th) Goals 38 (25th) 27 (1st) Goals Allowed 49 (22nd) 15 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (24th) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (2nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 8-1-1 overall.

New York hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 43 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Rangers are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having conceded 27 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16 this season.

