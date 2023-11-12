Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Blue Jackets on November 12, 2023
Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Boone Jenner and others are available when the New York Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Chris Kreider has 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Jenner's nine points are important for Columbus. He has recorded seven goals and two assists in 14 games.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
