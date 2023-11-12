New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 108.9 per game.

On the ground, Barkley has a team-high 502 rushing yards on 126 carries (83.7 ypg), including one rushing score. In addition, Barkley has tacked on 22 receptions for 110 yards (18.3 ypg) and two receiving touchdowns.

Barkley vs. the Cowboys

Barkley vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 5 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Dallas has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Cowboys is allowing 108.9 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Cowboys have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has hit his rushing yards over in 66.7% of his opportunities (four of six games).

The Giants have passed 50.6% of the time and run 49.4% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 267 rushes this season. He's handled 126 of those carries (47.2%).

Barkley has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has three total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone carries for 51.3% of the team share (his team runs on 65% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this year.

Barkley has received 10.6% of his team's 274 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has 110 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 145th in NFL play with 3.8 yards per target.

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Barkley (three red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 36 ATT / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD

