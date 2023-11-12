When the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Saquon Barkley hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Barkley has 126 carries for a team-high 502 rushing yards (83.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley also has 22 catches for 110 yards (18.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Barkley has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

In two of six games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0

