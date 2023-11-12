Sunday's contest between the Siena Saints (1-0) and the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Edward Leede Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53, heavily favoring Siena to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Saints secured a 73-64 win over Binghamton.

Siena vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Siena vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 77, Dartmouth 53

Siena Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Saints had a +132 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They put up 67.9 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and allowed 63.8 per outing to rank 166th in college basketball.

In MAAC games, Siena averaged 1.9 more points (69.8) than overall (67.9) in 2022-23.

The Saints put up more points at home (71 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.

At home, Siena conceded 62.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it allowed away (65).

