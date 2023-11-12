Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Dinwiddie produced 12 points and four assists in a 121-107 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll dive into Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-149)

Over 6.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-175)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.8.

Conceding 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the league in that category.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 35 20 1 8 3 0 0 11/10/2022 38 33 4 6 7 0 1

