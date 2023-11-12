The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Stanford vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers averaged 22.7 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (58.2).

Indiana had a 23-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Last year, the Cardinal recorded 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers gave up (62.1).

When Stanford scored more than 62.1 points last season, it went 23-3.

The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Hawaii W 87-40 Maples Pavilion 11/12/2023 Indiana - Maples Pavilion 11/16/2023 Cal Poly - Maples Pavilion 11/19/2023 Duke - Maples Pavilion

Indiana Schedule