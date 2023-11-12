Tyler Conklin will be running routes against the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Conklin's 26 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 293 yards (to average 36.6 per game).

Conklin vs. the Raiders

Conklin vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 192.2 passing yards the Raiders allow per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Raiders' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Watch Jets vs Raiders on Fubo!

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Conklin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Conklin has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Conklin has received 13.1% of his team's 268 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

Conklin, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

