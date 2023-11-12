Will Tyler Conklin pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has reeled in 26 passes (35 targets) for 293 yards (36.6 per game) this year.

Having played eight games this year, Conklin has not tallied a TD reception.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0

