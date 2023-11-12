The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

Pitlick is yet to score through five games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO 10/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 2-1 10/12/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

