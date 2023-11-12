The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

  • Pitlick is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO
10/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 2-1
10/12/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

