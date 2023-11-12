Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 12?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Pitlick has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|10/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-1
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
