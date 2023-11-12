Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 13 games this season, Trocheck has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Trocheck's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 10 Points 4 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.