Sunday's game between the Hofstra Pride (0-1) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Hofstra coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Seahawks' last game on Thursday ended in an 86-43 loss to Rutgers.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: MSGSN 2

MSGSN 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 62, Wagner 60

Other NEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks' -72 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

Wagner averaged 1.7 more points in NEC action (64.8) than overall (63.1).

The Seahawks scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.2 away.

In 2022-23, Wagner conceded 4.6 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (67.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.