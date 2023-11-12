The Hofstra Pride (0-1) face the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: MSG
Wagner vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 63 the Pride allowed.
  • Wagner went 6-0 last season when giving up fewer than 58.2 points.
  • Last year, the 58.2 points per game the Pride recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Seahawks allowed (65.7).
  • Hofstra went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Wagner Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 City Tech W 118-13 Spiro Sports Center
11/9/2023 @ Rutgers L 86-43 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/12/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/18/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center

