The Hofstra Pride (0-1) face the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

Wagner vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 63 the Pride allowed.

Wagner went 6-0 last season when giving up fewer than 58.2 points.

Last year, the 58.2 points per game the Pride recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Seahawks allowed (65.7).

Hofstra went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Wagner Schedule