Wan'Dale Robinson has a tough matchup when his New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 179.1 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Robinson has accumulated 27 catches for 198 yards and one TD this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 33 occasions, and averages 28.3 yards receiving.

Robinson vs. the Cowboys

Robinson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Robinson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 179.1 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in three of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has received 12.0% of his team's 274 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has 198 receiving yards on 33 targets to rank 109th in NFL play with six yards per target.

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

