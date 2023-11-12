When Wan'Dale Robinson hits the gridiron for the New York Giants in their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Giants vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has caught 27 passes on 33 targets for 198 yards and one score, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1

