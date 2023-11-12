Zach Wilson will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Wilson leads New York with 1,600 passing yards (200.0 per game) and a 59.9% completion percentage (160-for-267). Wilson has totaled five TD passes and five interceptions. In the running game, Wilson has contributed 130 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 16.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson vs. the Raiders

Wilson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Raiders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Raiders yield 192.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Raiders have allowed 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 15th in NFL play.

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 207.5 (-115)

207.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+175)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has finished above his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities this year.

The Jets have passed 60.2% of the time and run 39.8% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson's 6.0 yards per attempt rank 28th in the league.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in four of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (62.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Wilson has attempted 25 passes in the red zone (51.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his seven opportunities this season (71.4%).

In eight games this year, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 33-for-49 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 17-for-36 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-33 / 186 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 19-for-26 / 199 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-39 / 245 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

