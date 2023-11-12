Will Zach Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 10?
The New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zach Wilson get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Will Zach Wilson score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has racked up 130 yards (16.3 per game) on 25 carries.
- Wilson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.
Zach Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|17
|36
|240
|1
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|33
|49
|263
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
