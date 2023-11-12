Should you wager on Zachary Jones to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:26 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 5-4 SO 10/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 5-3

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

