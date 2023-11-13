The New York Knicks (5-4) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Knicks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Knicks 103

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-12.7)

Celtics (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.4

Both the Celtics and the Knicks have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this year, resulting in a 6-3-0 ATS record for the Celts and a 6-3-0 record for the Knicks.

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (three out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 0-3, while the Celtics are 7-2 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 24th in the league offensively (109.6 points scored per game) and second-best defensively (103.2 points allowed).

In 2023-24, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (48.9 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (42.1).

This season the Knicks are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is second-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (14.9 per game).

The Knicks make 13.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

