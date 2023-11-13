How to Watch the Cornell vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (1-1) battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red scored 10.7 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).
- Cornell had a 10-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
- Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 6.9 more points than the Big Red allowed (63.2).
- When Western Kentucky scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 14-9.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 71-60
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 80-77
|Banterra Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|11/22/2023
|Albany
|-
|Newman Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.