The Cornell Big Red (1-1) battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Big Red scored 10.7 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).

Cornell had a 10-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 6.9 more points than the Big Red allowed (63.2).

When Western Kentucky scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 14-9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Schedule