The Cornell Big Red (1-1) battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red scored 10.7 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).
  • Cornell had a 10-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 6.9 more points than the Big Red allowed (63.2).
  • When Western Kentucky scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 14-9.

Cornell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Colgate L 71-60 Cotterell Court
11/11/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 80-77 Banterra Center
11/13/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
11/22/2023 Albany - Newman Arena

