Monday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) taking on the Cornell Big Red (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-60 win as our model heavily favors Western Kentucky.

The Big Red won their last outing 80-77 against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 80, Cornell 60

Other Ivy League Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cornell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Red's -125 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (145th in college basketball).

Cornell averaged 3.3 fewer points in Ivy League games (55.3) than overall (58.6).

At home, the Big Red averaged 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 57.2.

Cornell allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.