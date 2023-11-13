In the Week 10 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Dalton Kincaid hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid's stat line features 40 catches for 339 yards and one score. He averages 42.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Kincaid has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0

