Gabriel Davis will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the Denver Broncos in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Davis' 31 grabs (on 49 total targets) have led to 434 yards receiving (and an average of 48.2 per game) and five scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Davis and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davis vs. the Broncos

Davis vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 251.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Watch Bills vs Broncos on Fubo!

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Davis with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Davis Receiving Insights

Davis, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this year.

Davis has 15.1% of his team's target share (49 targets on 324 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (26th in league play), picking up 434 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

Davis has a touchdown catch in five of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (17.9% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Davis (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.