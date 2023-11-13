Immanuel Quickley's New York Knicks match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time out, a 129-107 win over the Hornets, Quickley totaled 17 points and nine assists.

Below, we break down Quickley's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics conceded 44.0 rebounds per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.1 per game.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 28 24 6 4 5 0 1

