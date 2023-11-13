Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brunson, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points in a 129-107 win over the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-118)

Over 22.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.1.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 33 15 3 6 3 0 3

