With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is James Cook a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Buffalo's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 108 times for 506 yards (56.2 per game), with one touchdown.

Cook also has 211 receiving yards (23.4 ypg) on 22 catches, with one TD.

Cook has one rushing TD this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0

