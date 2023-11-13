Josh Hart plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 129-107 win over the Hornets, Hart had six points.

Let's look at Hart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 44 boards per contest.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per contest last year (second in the league).

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Josh Hart vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 22 7 6 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.