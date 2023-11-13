Julius Randle and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 129-107 win against the Hornets, Randle totaled 23 points, five assists and three steals.

Now let's dig into Randle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics conceded 44.0 rebounds per contest last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last season, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 34 14 11 7 3 0 2

