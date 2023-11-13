The Boston Celtics (7-2) welcome in the New York Knicks (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Celtics matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 220.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-9) 220 -405 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 120.2 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 106.8 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 109.6 points per game, 24th in league, and conceding 103.2 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +57 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 229.8 points per game between them, 9.3 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 210 points per game combined, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

New York is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Celtics +375 +150 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.