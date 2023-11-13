Knicks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Boston Celtics (7-2) welcome in the New York Knicks (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Celtics matchup.
Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|220.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-9)
|220
|-405
|+320
Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 120.2 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 106.8 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 109.6 points per game, 24th in league, and conceding 103.2 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +57 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 229.8 points per game between them, 9.3 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 210 points per game combined, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
Knicks and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
