The Boston Celtics (3-0) are home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (1-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley recorded 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He also drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown collected 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis put up 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also made 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday put up 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Knicks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Knicks 117.9 Points Avg. 116.0 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.0% 37.6% Three Point % 35.4%

