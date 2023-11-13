The New York Knicks (5-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

The average total for New York's games this season is 212.8 points, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Knicks have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.

New York has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 5 55.6% 120.2 229.8 106.8 210 226.2 Knicks 3 33.3% 109.6 229.8 103.2 210 221.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (3-2-0).

The Knicks put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Knicks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 6-3 0-0 3-6 Celtics 6-3 5-1 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Knicks Celtics 109.6 Points Scored (PG) 120.2 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 103.2 Points Allowed (PG) 106.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.