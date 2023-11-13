The New York Knicks (5-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
  • The average total for New York's games this season is 212.8 points, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • New York's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Knicks have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 5 55.6% 120.2 229.8 106.8 210 226.2
Knicks 3 33.3% 109.6 229.8 103.2 210 221.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (3-2-0).
  • The Knicks put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Knicks and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 6-3 0-0 3-6
Celtics 6-3 5-1 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Knicks Celtics
109.6
Points Scored (PG)
 120.2
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
5-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-2
5-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-1
103.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
6-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1
5-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.