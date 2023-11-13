Knicks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (5-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|223.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 212.8 points, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New York's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Knicks have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|5
|55.6%
|120.2
|229.8
|106.8
|210
|226.2
|Knicks
|3
|33.3%
|109.6
|229.8
|103.2
|210
|221.7
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (3-2-0).
- The Knicks put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|6-3
|0-0
|3-6
|Celtics
|6-3
|5-1
|5-4
Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Knicks
|Celtics
|109.6
|120.2
|24
|4
|5-0
|6-2
|5-0
|7-1
|103.2
|106.8
|2
|6
|6-3
|5-1
|5-4
|5-1
