Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 13
The New York Knicks (5-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
The Knicks' last game on Sunday ended in a 129-107 victory against the Hornets. RJ Barrett scored a team-leading 24 points for the Knicks in the win.
Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.7
|3
|3.3
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Questionable (Foot), Al Horford: Questionable (Knee)
Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-8.5
|220.5
