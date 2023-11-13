The New York Knicks (5-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks' last game on Sunday ended in a 129-107 victory against the Hornets. RJ Barrett scored a team-leading 24 points for the Knicks in the win.

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3 3.3

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Questionable (Foot), Al Horford: Questionable (Knee)

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 220.5

