How to Watch the Knicks vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (7-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (5-4) on November 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- New York is 5-0 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Knicks average 111.8 points per game, five more than away (106.8). On defense they give up 102.4 points per game at home, 1.9 less than away (104.3).
- In 2023-24 New York is conceding 1.9 fewer points per game at home (102.4) than away (104.3).
- At home the Knicks are picking up 24.6 assists per game, 3.3 more than away (21.3).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Knee
