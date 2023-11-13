The Boston Celtics (7-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (5-4) on November 13, 2023.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, New York has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 106.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

New York is 5-0 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 111.8 points per game, five more than away (106.8). On defense they give up 102.4 points per game at home, 1.9 less than away (104.3).

In 2023-24 New York is conceding 1.9 fewer points per game at home (102.4) than away (104.3).

At home the Knicks are picking up 24.6 assists per game, 3.3 more than away (21.3).

Knicks Injuries