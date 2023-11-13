Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle and others in the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks matchup at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 19.5-point over/under for Randle on Monday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 2.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).

He has pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 22.7 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Monday (19.5).

He collects three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Barrett averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +128) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 27.5-point total set for Tatum on Monday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average (24.7).

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

