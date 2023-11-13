Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Celtics on November 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle and others in the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks matchup at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|1.5 (Over: -167)
- The 19.5-point over/under for Randle on Monday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
- Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Randle averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 2.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).
- He has pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
- Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
RJ Barrett Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -147)
- The 22.7 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Monday (19.5).
- He collects three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Barrett averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +128)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
- The 27.5-point total set for Tatum on Monday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- The 22.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average (24.7).
- He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's over/under (3.5).
- He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
