Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -167)
  • The 19.5-point over/under for Randle on Monday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
  • Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Randle averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +142)
  • The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 2.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).
  • He has pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
  • Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 22.7 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Monday (19.5).
  • He collects three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Barrett averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
  • His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +128) 3.5 (Over: +120)
  • The 27.5-point total set for Tatum on Monday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +142)
  • The 22.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average (24.7).
  • He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's over/under (3.5).
  • He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

