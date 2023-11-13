Julius Randle is a player to watch when the New York Knicks (5-4) and the Boston Celtics (7-2) go head to head at TD Garden on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Hornets on Sunday, 129-107. Their high scorer was RJ Barrett with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 24 4 2 1 1 4 Julius Randle 23 5 5 3 0 1 Jalen Brunson 20 1 1 1 0 2

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 boards and 6.7 assists, making 27.7% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson's averages on the season are 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48% from 3-point range, with 4 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Barrett gets the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks get 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson.

Immanuel Quickley provides the Knicks 15 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

