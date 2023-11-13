Will Latavius Murray get into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos meet in Week 10 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Murray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Murray has taken 42 carries for 147 yards (16.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Murray has added 11 catches for 79 yards (8.8 per game).

Murray has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Latavius Murray Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0

Rep Latavius Murray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.