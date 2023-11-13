The Long Island Sharks (0-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (2-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Waves allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

LIU went 2-5 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Waves ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Sharks ranked 246th.

The Sharks put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 14.6 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.

LIU put together a 2-2 record last season in games it scored more than 81.3 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, LIU scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.0) than away (64.2).

At home, the Sharks gave up 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (86.1).

LIU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (31.7%).

