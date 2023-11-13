Monday's game at Firestone Fieldhouse has the Pepperdine Waves (2-1) matching up with the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 win as our model heavily favors Pepperdine.

There is no line set for the game.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

LIU vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 80, LIU 66

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-14.6)

Pepperdine (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

LIU Performance Insights

LIU's defensive performance was fourth-worst in college basketball last season with 80.0 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more effective, scoring 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball).

The Sharks, who ranked 233rd in college basketball with 31.0 rebounds per game, allowed 34.3 rebounds per contest, which was 21st-worst in college basketball.

LIU put up 14.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 75th in college basketball.

The Sharks averaged 15.9 turnovers per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.4 turnovers per game (133rd-ranked).

The Sharks struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 4.9 threes made per game. They ranked 199th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown last year.

LIU allowed 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.1% three-point percentage (313th-ranked).

LIU took 75% two-pointers and 25% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 80.3% were two-pointers and 19.7% were threes.

