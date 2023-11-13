The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) will meet the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Game Information

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

LIU vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 38th 77.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th 358th 81.3 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 40th 15.2 Assists 14.5 75th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

