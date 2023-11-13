LIU vs. Pepperdine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Pepperdine Waves (2-1) host the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Firestone Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
LIU vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Malibu, California
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sharks Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 10 of LIU's games last season hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Sharks were 7-16-0 last season.
- LIU (7-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 8.1% less often than Pepperdine (10-16-0) last season.
LIU vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pepperdine
|77.9
|144.6
|81.3
|161.3
|155.0
|LIU
|66.7
|144.6
|80.0
|161.3
|142.9
Additional LIU Insights & Trends
- The Sharks' 66.7 points per game last year were 14.6 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves allowed to opponents.
LIU vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pepperdine
|10-16-0
|17-9-0
|LIU
|7-16-0
|10-13-0
LIU vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pepperdine
|LIU
|8-8
|Home Record
|2-9
|0-12
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-4-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
