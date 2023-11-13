The Pepperdine Waves (2-1) host the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Firestone Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sharks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of LIU's games last season hit the over.

Against the spread, the Sharks were 7-16-0 last season.

LIU (7-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 8.1% less often than Pepperdine (10-16-0) last season.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 77.9 144.6 81.3 161.3 155.0 LIU 66.7 144.6 80.0 161.3 142.9

Additional LIU Insights & Trends

The Sharks' 66.7 points per game last year were 14.6 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves allowed to opponents.

LIU vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 10-16-0 17-9-0 LIU 7-16-0 10-13-0

LIU vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine LIU 8-8 Home Record 2-9 0-12 Away Record 1-14 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

