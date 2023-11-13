Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Robinson put up 10 points and nine rebounds in a 129-107 win against the Hornets.

Below we will dive into Robinson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 44 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Celtics were ranked fifth in the NBA last season, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 22 2 6 1 0 0 2

