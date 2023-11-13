The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders hit the court in the only game on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature Patriot squads.

Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UMass Lowell River Hawks at Holy Cross Crusaders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

