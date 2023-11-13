New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Queens County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Queens County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. John's Preparatory School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Astoria, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
